Luciana Bohne

Africa no longer wants the US. So Bush invents AFRICOM, a sort of African NATO, and Obama (Africa’s “son”) deploys this military all over the map, under the pretext of “counter-terrorism.” The attention-deficit-disordered Trump makes a portmanteau of Namibia and Zambia, and invents “Nambia,” so, any wonder that China has become Africa’s countries’ trading partner #!?