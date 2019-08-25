The USA has illegitimately sent a new convoy containing tens of vehicles loading military and logistic equipment to Qamishli city in support of the separatist Qasad militia, which is besieging tens of thousands of civilians in the areas of its spread with a support of the US occupation forces spread in Syrian al-Jazira region.



Local sources from Qamishli city monitored the entry of 200 trucks loading military and logistic equipment provided by the US occupation forces to Qasad militia as they were entered illegitimately through the river crossing of Simalka linking Kurdistan region of northern Iraq with Hasaka province.



According to the sources, the convoy was crossing al-Hilalia neighbourhood to the west of Qamishli city, heading towards Ras al-Ain to the northwest of Hasaka city. Washington welcomes increasing rapprochement between Qasad militia and the Israeli entity, as media outlets disclosed an official letter last month that confirms the acceptance of the Israeli “Kahana” Company the representation of “Democratic Syria Council” in everything related to selling the stolen Syrian petroleum by it with the acceptance of Foreign Assets Control Office of the US Treasury Department with giving Kahana the right to explore oil in the Syrian al-Jazira region.

The US forces are illegitimately spread in the northeastern area under the pretext of combating Daesh terrorist organisation while there is a close relation between Washington and the terrorist organisation.

(SANA)