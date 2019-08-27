IRGC shot down US drone

Houthis shot down US drone

PMU shot down US/Israeli drone

Hezb shot down Israeli drone

The downing of drones in different parts of West Asia over the past few days indicates that the war between the defenders and the aggressors has entered a new and crucial phase.

If the US and its principal agent in the region, the illegal Zionist entity, are throwing every sophisticated unmanned flying object in their armoury into the airspaces of Resistance Axis in order to test its defence power, the ever-vigilant Resistance Forces have demonstrated their capabilities by blasting in midair the surveillance-and-attack aircraft of the aggressors.

To the surprise of these diabolical duo of US and Israel, the defenders have shown their prowess and are determined to defeat in drone battle any sophisticated UAV that violates the airspace of regional countries.