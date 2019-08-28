BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces carried out more than 15 airstrikes over the Hama and Idlib regions on Wednesday, striking several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Army.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, at one point, a Russian or Syrian jet struck the Turkish observation post in the town of Sheir Magher.

The source said the airstrike only hit the walls of the observation post, but it was enough to raise the Turkish military’s security level in the Sheir Magher area of the Hama Governorate.

No one was wounded or killed as a result of this strike; however, the Russian Armed Forces will likely receive a complaint from their Turkish partners after their walls were hit.

This latest strike comes just a week after the Syrian Air Force nearly hit a Turkish military convoy that was traveling to the Khan Sheikhoun countryside in southern Idlib.

Turkey has warned the Syrian government about targeting their forces in Syria; however, at the same time, Damascus has demanded Ankara remove its troops from Syria, as it is a violation of their sovereignty.

