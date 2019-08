Damascus , SANA- Mrs. Asma al-Assad on Thursday received winners of Syrian Science Olympiad in the International Olympic Competitions 2019.

The students won a silver medal , seven bronze medals , and two certificates of appreciation in Mathematics , Chemistry, IT, and Biology during their participation in the International Olympic Competitions, which were held in Britain, France, Hungary and Azerbaijan, a report published on the Presidency page on Facebook said.

Shaza/Rasha Milhem

