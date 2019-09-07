Tags
Good News from Syria Day! 3pm report and two more hourly reports to go!
by Janice Kortkamp
A woman raises the Syrian flag atop what is said to be the first 2.5 MW wind turbine in the Middle East and North Africa.
What’s even more exciting is that the company who manufactured it is based in Homs, Syria! WDRVM is the company and they rolled out their new website yesterday with this great video.
The company is headquartered in the Industrial City of Hessia in Homs. Syria had four major industrial cities before the war (if I remember right) and three I know are coming back to life: Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, Adra in Damascus, and looks like Hessia in Homs as well.
Syria is producing automobiles and other vehicles, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, clothing, and textiles to name just a few – and I mean they are doing that NOW after almost nine years of the crisis. In addition, they are already exporting food.
Sadly because of US/EU sanctions, it is illegal for people in America and other western countries to invest in any of these exciting and encouraging ventures.
I don’t know about you, but when I saw this video and that flag coming out, I came apart! Peace and long life Syria!
The WDRVM company’s website is here: https://wdrvm.com/