Good News from Syria Day! 3pm report and two more hourly reports to go!

by Janice Kortkamp

A woman raises the Syrian flag atop what is said to be the first 2.5 MW wind turbine in the Middle East and North Africa.

What’s even more exciting is that the company who manufactured it is based in Homs, Syria! WDRVM is the company and they rolled out their new website yesterday with this great video.