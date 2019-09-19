Damascus, SANA- With the participation of about 390 companies from 31 Arab and foreign states, the 5th Re-Build Syria Expo on Tuesday started activities at Damascus Fairgrounds and it will last till Sep 21st .

Various products used in the domains of energy, health, education, agriculture, telecommunication, water technology are displayed at the Expo, in addition to services related to the real estate insurance and development, transportation, tourism and the systems of protection, security and IT.

In a statement to SANA, Assistant Minister of Public Works and Housing Eng. Mohammad Saif Eddin said that the Expo is considered as an opportunity for getting acquainted with the most modern building technologies for their significant role in the stage of reconstruction.

Saif Eddin hailed the wide participation of the foreign companies which proves the return of normal life and economic recovery in Syria.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador in Damascus Javad Turk Abadi said that the participation in the expo comes as an expression of solidarity and support to Syria in the face of the unilateral coercive economic imposed on it, and to prove that Syria and Iran are able to recover and to build.

Director of al-Basheq Institution Tamer Yaghi said that the Expo provides an opportunity for the meeting between businessmen and investors from the public and private sectors, indicating that the current edition of the expo is distinguished from the previous ones with regard to the wide foreign and Arab participation.

Meanwhile, a number of the participants in the Expo affirmed that the goal of the Expo is to shed light on the role of the public and private sectors in the reconstruction and the possibility of achieving partnership between them, considering that the expo constitutes an opportunity for the direct communication between the decision makers and the direct implementer of the projects.

The reserved interior spaces at the Expo exceeded 22500 square meters for the first time which reflects the successes achieved by the previous four editions of expo.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

