by Mike Adams

With a hat tip to FreedomOutpost.com, here’s the complete list of the 200 U.S. organisations that have financial ties to Nazi war criminal George Soros. Both George Soros and his Open Society Foundations provide funding directly or indirectly to all these groups, most of which actively seek to overthrow America’s democratic Republic.

s and his Open Society Foundations provide funding directly or indirectly to over 200 US organisations.

“Secondary“ or “Indirect“ Affiliates of the George Soros Network

The list comes from Discover the Networks and needs to be circulated across the nation.

The man has no conscience, as demonstrated in the following video. He also financed over 50 anti-Trump protest groups and even funds Facebook’s laughable “fake news fact checking” group. Here’s a question for President Trump, when you finally get around to appointing an investigator like you promised, how about tying up some loose ends with this guy?

source