NABLUS, West Bank, October 8, 2019 (WAFA)

– Israeli settlers set fire to dozens of olive trees belonging to the south of Nablus, the northern occupied West Bank, said a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement construction activities in the northern West Bank, said settlers set fire to olive fields located between the towns of Burin and Huwwara, burning at least 70 trees.