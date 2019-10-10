Erdogan and the traitor Kurds of the US – created SDF appear to be in competition for the attempted ethnic cleansing of indigenous Syrians from Syria, and in the destruction of essential infrastructure.

The criminal Erdogan regime forces have targeted infrastructure via air and artillery bombings.

Turkish regime forces bombed silos and the electrical power lines of the Alouk Water Station in Ras al Ain city, in the northwest countryside of Hasaka province. This plant meets the water needs of Hasaka city and the al Mansoura Dam, providing water to nearly 2 million persons. This is not the first time NATO and/or its terrorist proxies have engaged in the war crime of water destruction; on 23 December 2016, diesel fuel was dumped into humanity’s oldest spring, al Fijah.

SANA reports the power lines to the Alouk station have been repaired. Director of Communications, Dr. Jamil Bilal, has reported that landlines and cell networks in Ras al Ain have been fixed.

Of demonic coincidence, last week it was the SDF that was targeting Ras al Ain, kidnapping children, displacing families, engaging in home invasions and occupations. Currently, these terrorists are blowing up Syrian oil wells in Hasaka countryside and setting fire to tires in some Ras al Ain neighbourhoods.

SANA has emphatically reported there is no truth of an incursion into Tal Abyad city in northern Raqqa countryside, by the criminal Erdogan troops.

The US created SDF ‘leaders’ are threatening to release unknown numbers of captive Daesh terrorists — which is actually a convenient threat, given that the US Pentagon recently threatened to revive ISIS in Syria.

Peak Colonialism persists throughout media of all NATO countries, feigning concern for the traitorous, murderous, separatists — armed and funded by NATO countries — while ignoring the fact that it is the Syrian Arab Republic which is under attack, not a non-indigenous minority.

Similarly, these media will not mention that the Trump regime has been increasing military supplies to the SDF since early August.

Invasions and bombings of countries defending themselves within their legal borders are war crimes. Arming insurrections against countries are war crimes.

