Hasaka, SANA- Eight civilians were martyred and 20 others were wounded in a Turkish aggression on Qamishli, Dibasyah and al-Mishrafah in Ras al-Ayn in Hasaka countryside, SANA reporter in Hasaka said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Turkish regime army launched an aggression on Ras al-Ayn city in the north-western countryside of Hasaka and on Tal Abyad in the northern countryside of Raqqa.

The reporter added that the Turkish regime forces launched an air and artillery intensive shelling on the Silos and infrastructure in Ras al-Ayn city.

The aggression targeted sites for the separatist QSD militias in the villages of Mishrafa, Khirbet al-Banat, al-Asadyah, Ber Nouh, Alouk, Nastel, Azizyah, Azizyah school synchronising with an artillery shelling that targeted Ayn Issa in Tal Abyad of Raqqa northern countryside.

Turkish regime forces concentrated on shelling the infrastructure, targeting electrical line of Allouk water station in Ras al-Ayn countryside which feeds Hasaka city and al-Mansoura dam in the surroundings of al-Malkiyah city that provides water to nearly 2 million people.

Later, the reporter said that the Turkish aggression continued to target , with artillery and planes, a center for QSD militias in Mala Abbash village to the north of Qahtaniyah and Ayn Diwar town in Malkyah countryside.

The Reporter added that the Turkish aggression expanded to target Tal Jahan, Ismailiah, Salihiyah and Dirbasyah in Hasaka countryside.

Earlier,SANA reporter said three children and a woman martyred in a shell of Turkish aggression on a house in Bashiryah neighbourhood in Qamishli

Meanwhile, local sources said two civilians in Tal Diab were martyred while 4 children were injured near Dirbasyiah to the west of Hasaka in the Turkish aggression.

QSD militias set fires to some oil wells in Hasaka northern countryside and set fires to tires in some parts of Ras al-Ayn neighbourhoods, the reporter affirmed

