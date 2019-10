BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa in northern Al-Raqqa this morning after securing an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Syrian state-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV has sent their camera crews to ‘Ayn ‘Issa, where they filmed the celebrations from the town itself (video below):