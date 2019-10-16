According to a conservative activist group, CNN has no interest in reporting news. The network is focused solely on anti-conservative propaganda.

Project Veritas released shocking footage online under the hashtag #ExposeCNN, of an “undercover recording” in which the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, orders employees to advance the impeachment of President Trump at the expense of news.

“I don’t care about the MSNBC event, OK? I don’t care about them. Let’s just stay very focused on impeachment,” Zucker declares. “We shouldn’t just pretend, oh, this is going one way. And so all of these moves are toward impeachment.”

CNN employees confirmed the network’s bias with Zucker unashamedly telling top news executives to focus only on the impeachment of the President of the United States.

Project Veritas founder, James O’Keefe, who describes himself as a “guerrilla journalist”, on Monday published the first segment of his multi-part exposé. In the footage, Cary Poarch, previously a satellite uplink technician at CNN’s Washington Bureau, said his “dream job” at the network quickly turned into a nightmare.

CNN insider Poarch said: “I actually came to CNN a registered Democrat. I campaigned and voted for Bernie in the primaries of the 2016 election. […] All that I thought I knew and hoped to be at CNN was false.” He used a hidden camera to record conversations over several months.

Poarch says he recorded “several” of Zucker’s conference calls aimed at “hammering Trump” or “Republicans in general”. According to Poarch, other high-level CNN executives sat in on the daily call with Zucker, including senior vice president of newsgathering Virginia Moseley and political director David Chalian.

Poarch said he wanted CNN to “get back to the facts and get back to reporting news”.

Ironically Zucker, while working at NBC, was responsible for Donald Trump’s television success in starring as “The Apprentice”.

“CNN purports it to be facts first and that’s clearly not the case,” said Poarch. In fact, a CNN media coordinator Nick Neville believes that Zucker is driven by a personal vendetta against Trump. He was also captured on the hidden camera.

“Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN, has a personal vendetta against Trump… it’s not gonna be positive for Trump. [Zucker] hates him. He’s going to be negative,” the person identified as Neville commented.

Those CNN employees who want to err on the side of “journalistic integrity” do not stand a chance, according to Neville, because “big boss” Zucker “f—-ing tells you what to do.”

Another CNN employee, identified as media coordinator Christian Sierra, said that “everyone at the network” complains about the hysterical anti-Trump agenda. “I hate everything, how everything is like all Trump all the time now. Everyone at my job, everyone at the network complains about it,” he said.

But CNN’s efforts to boost Democratic candidates for the presidential election have been difficult. In a discussion about why Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign rally is not broadcast in its entirety, a CNN employee revealed that decisions seem to be based on low ratings.

“They probably think it’s boring… people would change, people would change the channel.”

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, also believes Biden has a problem: “Now I’ll tell you this. Joe Biden has a problem. Because his son was trading in his name. It looks bad. It smells bad.”

Zucker has also been pushing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, urging her to call for President Trump’s Twitter account to be suspended even though he admitted that she would not succeed. “It’s not going to happen, but I think it’s a good segment in the show… Not going to happen, but it’s a good talking – it’s a good segment.”

Project Veritas intends to continue its investigation into corruption in the mainstream media.

In August, Google insider Zachary Vorhies told Project Veritas that Google had created a “blacklist” of conservative websites based on a “fringe ranking” system. He had spent over a year collecting the documents.

Vorhies said he feared the American “election system was going to be compromised forever” by Google’s control of the flow of information online. “I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company and I realized that they were going to not only tamper with the elections, but … to essentially overthrow the United States,” Vorhies noted.

Similarly Twitter employees admitted to undercover whistleblowers that the company “shadowbans” users with right-wing political views.

source freewestmedia