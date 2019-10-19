More Israeli settlers violence against Palestinian farmers in Nablus and Bethlehem. ■ Israeli soldiers shot and injured Palestinian farmer while working in his land in Gaza.
NABLUS, October 19, 2019 (WAFA) — At least three Palestinian farmers sustained various injuries today as Jewish settlers attacked them while they were harvesting olive crops in the village of Burin, south of Nablus in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).
Settlers from the illegal Gevat Ronin settlement outpost reportedly attacked the farmers and physically assaulted them, injuring three of them. The three were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The settlers also stole the crops of olive that have been harvested by some of the farmers.
Shortly following the attack, villagers from Burin rushed to the scene of the attack to fend off the settlers, before one of them, armed with a rifle, opened gunfire towards the villagers. None was injured in the shooting.
This was the latest in a series of attacks by Israeli settlers against vulnerable Palestinian communities since the beginning of this year’s olive harvest, some of them resulted in the injury of civilians.
Settler violence is commonplace across the occupied West Bank, which mainly increases during the olive harvest season, and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities as the Palestinian Authority has no jurisdiction over Israeli settlers.
BETHLEHEM, October 19, 2019 (WAFA) — Israeli settlers attacked today Palestinian farmers and international supporters while harvesting their olive crops in the village of al-Jaba’a, to the south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, according to local and security sources.
Diab Masha’la, head of the al-Jaba’a village council, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Bat Ayin attacked with stones olive harvesters and international supporters. No injuries were reported.
He said an Israeli army force later arrived at the scene of the attack and briefly detained the international supporters.
Settler violence against Palestinian civilians, even though almost daily, intensifies during the crucial olive harvest season.
Several attacks by Israeli settlers against vulnerable Palestinian communities have been reported since the beginning of this year’s olive harvest, some of them resulted in the injury of civilians.
Israeli soldiers injure Palestinian farmer while working in his land in Gaza
GAZA, October 19, 2019 (WAFA) — Israeli soldiers shot and injured a Palestinian farmer today while working in his land east of Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.
They said the man was moderately injured when soldiers stationed on the border fence with Gaza opened fire at him for no apparent reason. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.