More Israeli settlers violence against Palestinian farmers in Nablus and Bethlehem. ■ Israeli soldiers shot and injured Palestinian farmer while working in his land in Gaza.

NABLUS, October 19, 2019 (WAFA) — At least three Palestinian farmers sustained various injuries today as Jewish settlers attacked them while they were harvesting olive crops in the village of Burin, south of Nablus in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Settlers from the illegal Gevat Ronin settlement outpost reportedly attacked the farmers and physically assaulted them, injuring three of them. The three were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The settlers also stole the crops of olive that have been harvested by some of the farmers.

Shortly following the attack, villagers from Burin rushed to the scene of the attack to fend off the settlers, before one of them, armed with a rifle, opened gunfire towards the villagers. None was injured in the shooting.

This was the latest in a series of attacks by Israeli settlers against vulnerable Palestinian communities since the beginning of this year’s olive harvest, some of them resulted in the injury of civilians.

Settler violence is commonplace across the occupied West Bank, which mainly increases during the olive harvest season, and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities as the Palestinian Authority has no jurisdiction over Israeli settlers.