RN questions foreign funding for another Strasbourg mosque

The Alsatian capital in the heart of Europe is also a privileged target for political Islam. And between troubled financing and complacency of the municipality, nothing seems to slow down its progress. This was denounced by the councillor and regional RN representative Andréa Didelot.

At the beginning of October, the people of Strasbourg learned with amazement from the local press that their municipality, through its director charged with religious institutions, had participated in a so-called “courtesy” visit to the NGO Qatar Charity.

This was allegedly carried out in order to obtain funding to finish the construction of the Eyyub Sultan Mosque affiliated to the Turkish movement Milli Görus, in the district of Meinau. Muslims are now the second largest religious group in this region of 2,9 million people, and there is considerable debate about whether Islam should receive the support given to other religions.

The NGO Qatar Charity, under cover of humanitarian aid, is strongly suspected of participating in the financing of Islamist terrorism and maintaining close links with terrorist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaida, AQIM, as well as the Syrian Islamic Front.

Beyond the dangerousness of these fundamentalist movements, Qatar Charity has never hidden its desire to influence Islam in Europe by promoting a vision of society at odds with any republican principles, a certain vision of women or a conception of human rights and democracy.

Nicolas Matt, councillor delegate of LREM charged with religious institutions, is surprised that he is questioned about this trip, while no one had found anything wrong with a previous visit to Russia in connection with the funding of an Orthodox church he said.

France is however not currently suffering from terrorism related to “Putinist obedience”…

This matter will no doubt animate discussions over the Christmas market, in a city which was bruised by the “imbalance” of an Islamist less than a year ago.

A jihadist killed three people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg before he was shot dead by French police. The Islamic State jihadist group claimed him as one of their “soldiers” before 700 French security forces hunted down 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said at the time three police officers had tried to question Chekatt after spotting him on the street in the Neudorf area of the northeastern French city where he grew up, but he opened fire.

Writer Joachim Véliocras has complained about the Islamisation in the Regional Council of Alsace. Thanks to a Concordat , a special agreement decreed by Bonaparte dating from 1801 that grants public status to religion and permits priests to be paid by the State, Islam can count on public funding too.

In 1801, Alsace was part of France. However, when in 1905 the law separating Church and State went into effect in France, Alsace was part of Germany. Thus, when Alsace again became French it never renounced the Concordat.

The project is large: 5500 m2 including 900 prayer rooms and a mezzanine reserved for women. It will be one of the largest mosques in Europe built in the Ottoman style.

It is also the fourth mosque built in Strasbourg, after that of Heyritz in 2012, Robertsau in 2015 and Hautepierre in 2017. The laying of the first stone was done under the watchful eye of the faithful who came in great numbers and with many officials: elected officials of Strasbourg, members of the council of Muslims and the ambassador of Turkey in France.

