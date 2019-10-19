Baghdad-SANA_ Syria’s junior team for free and Romanian wrestling harvested ten medals (three gold, five silver and two bronze) in different categories during its participation in Wrestling UWW Cadet and Junior Arab Championship 2019 currently held in Sulaymaniyah city in Iraq with the participation of Iraq, Yemen, Jordan and Morocco.

In the freestyle wrestling, wrestler Ali Nshiwati won the gold medal in 92 kg weight category, while silver medals went to Abdullah Hashish, 48 kg , Abdul Rahim Fawaz, 45 kg, Mahmoud Sarghaye, 55 kg, Ibrahim al-Tabbaa, 60 kg, and Ahmed Deiraki, 71 kg, while Omar al-Khaledi won the bronze medal in 65 Kg category.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Ali Nshiwati and Mohammed al-Obaid won two gold medals in weight categories: 92 kg and 65 kg respectively. Baha al-Nakdali won bronze medal in 55 kg weight category.

Gh.A.Hassoun

