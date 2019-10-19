Hasaka, SANA – For the 11th day, Turkish forces continued their aggression on Syrian territory, occupying two villages in the surroundings of Ras al-Ayn city which Turkish airplanes targeted with airstrikes.

SANA’s reporter said that Turkish forces and their terrorist mercenaries occupied the villages of Jan Tamr Sharqi and al-Shukriye in Ras al-Ayn area following intensive artillery bombardment, and cut off the road between Tal Tamr and Ras al-Ayn.

Despite the Turkish regime’s announcement of suspending airstrikes for 120 hours, the reporter said Turkish warplanes targeted residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure in Ras al-Ayn city with airstrikes.

The reporter said that a Syrian Arab Army unit repelled an infiltration attempts by mercenaries of the Turkish regime that had attempted to advance towards military positions in al-Ahras village, with the army unit clashing with the attackers and sending them fleeing.

On a relevant note, local sources told the reporter that US occupation forces transported 230 foreign terrorists from Daesh that had been detained by these forces in al-Malikiya to al-Shadadi in Hasaka’s southern countryside, while a US military helicopter transported 5 detainees from Daesh from al-Adnaniya village to Iraq.

Hazem Sabbagh

