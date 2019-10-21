Raqqa, SANA_ New evidence has surfaced to document the close connection between the Turkish regime and Daesh terrorist organisation and to stress the sinister role that has been played by this regime in sponsoring terrorist organisations and using them in implementing its agendas in Syria and Iraq.

Local sources in Raqqa countryside revealed that the Turkish regime forces , during their aggression on the Syrian territories in the northeast of the country, were in direct coordination with hundreds of Daesh terrorists who along with their families were located in a number of camps set for them by the US occupation forces and some of their allied groups.

A supervisor of Ein Issa Camp in the northwestern countryside of Raqqa, where thousands of civilians and hundreds of Daesh terrorists and their families stay, uncovered that from the beginning of the Turkish aggression on the Syrian lands, Erdogan’s regime bombarded the part of the camp which was dedicated for civilians and never shelled the other part where there were terrorists. Rather, the Turkish regime made contacts with the terrorists with the purpose of smuggling them to other areas under the control of its forces and mercenaries.

The supervisor pointed out that the terrorists and their families were moved to new places known only by the Turkish regime and its mercenaries and maybe by the United States .

Media reports from Hasaka governorate said that, since the beginning of the Turkish regime, the US occupation forces moved, in several batches, a number of Daesh leaders and some 1000 women, who are wives of members of this terror organisation, to Iraq.

Recently, a video revealing cooperation between Erdogan’s regime and Daesh terrorist organisation went viral on social media. The video showed a number of Daesh terrorists accompanied by Erdogan forces and mercenaries while claiming that they are the soldiers of the “Ottoman Khalifa”.

Evidence about Erdogan’s regime’s connection with the terrorist groups in Syria is not new, because from the very beginning of the terrorist war on Syria, the Turkish regime has allowed thousands of mercenary terrorists to infiltrate into Syria across the Turkish borders to fight the Syrian state after receiving training in camps set for them by Erdogan’s regime near the borders.

Gh.A.Hassoun

source