The US troops withdrawing from Syria left behind a lot of personal possessions, in addition to some other interesting things, KP.ru reports.

KP’s correspondent, Alexander Kotz arrived in one of the former US camps north of Manbij and found that the SDF had looted all air conditioners, refrigerators, and other household items that are frequently used.

Kotz was warmly greeted by the commandant, who spoke a bit about the situation in the Kurdish territories, which Turkey is advancing on.

“In fact, we do not have a very large part of the population who trusts the pro-Turkish Free Syrian Army,” said Muhamad, the commandant of the camp. “Many also don’t believe in the government forces. But most of the inhabitants of Rodzhava (as the Kurds call their territories) support the SDF. At the same time, almost everyone in this situation trusts Russia. But if the Syrian government comes here and begins to arrest everyone, then chaos will come to Manbij, the majority will simply run away. The policy of the leadership of the SDF is structured in settlements so as not to interfere in the internal affairs of the population. To make people feel calm and trust us, we gave them more freedom. If Russia gives guarantees that the Syrian government will not arrange repression here, then the people will stay and support Damascus. But if the government does not fulfill these guarantees, then the majority of the population will leave — some to Jarablus, which is controlled by Turkey, and some to Iraqi Kurdistan. We understand that the Syrians will fulfill their obligations while the Russian military is here.”

For example, the US soldier named Joseph Lanning left his dog tags, in addition to a small weapon cleaning kit. He is ought to always carry his token on himself. Thus, he violated one of the unspoken military commandments, declassifying his name. Another soldier abandoned his chevron, with the name Craven.

This is one of the numerous examples of very little care being given to what’s left behind and keeping secrets, the US troops were simply in a rush to leave.

The US blew up their command posts, headquarters and weapons depots, but seemed to have left their camps untouched. The Kurdish Militia – the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) moved into them, but they are being driven out now.

The SDF, however, similarly to the US troops appeared to have no interest in taking or even destroying official documents, personal items and even a server with its hard drivers intact.

For example, other things that were left were flags of the United States, as well as a flag with the motto of US Central command of the Special Operations: “Come and Take it.”

The Americans left behind children’s drawings:

Various books were forgotten, such as the Bible, Harry Potter books, as well as Tom Clancy books:

And there was also official documentation, which according to all military laws should be either exported or destroyed. The personnel list of the ghost platoon with the call signs of Alpha and Bravo units.

There were also instructions for “Reconnaissance of the battlefield”, “Features of aerial reconnaissance.”

But most notably, the US troops left a military base server computer, which they, at least visibly, tried to destroy, but its hard drives appear to be intact. This does not look as a propper example of operational security.

