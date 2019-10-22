The United States creates terrorist groups like Daesh, al-Qaeda, and al-Nusra and deploys them wherever it likes as proxy foot soldiers to implement its policy, an American writer and political analyst says.

Stephen Lendman made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Monday while commenting on a statement by former US Defense Secretary James Mattis who said that Daesh “will resurge” in Syria, following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of troops from the region.

“I think Secretary of State Pompeo, the intelligence services, the foreign countries that are working with us have it about right that ISIS (Daesh) is not defeated. We have got to keep the pressure on ISIS so they don’t recover,” Mattis said in an interview on NBC News set to be aired on Sunday.

Lendman said Mattis’s “comment about ISIS will become resurgent if the US pulls troops out of Syria. Well, that’s absolutely nonsense.”

“Well, let me explain this to James Mattis. He maybe, whatever he is. ISIS is a US creation; the US created ISIS, created al-Qaeda, created Boko Haram, created al-Nusra – the al-Qaeda offshoot; created another terrorist group in the region and elsewhere,” he said.

“The US uses these forces, the Pentagon and the CIA uses them as proxy foot soldiers. They deploy them where they want whether that be in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, they even sent some to the Philippines, and I wrote an article about that sometimes ago, but they can show up anywhere. But the only place they will not show up is the US and other Western countries as combatants. I mean they might show up because they are from these countries but they won’t show up to harm ordinary people,” the analyst said.

“And what’s going on in Syria, probably in Iraq the same thing. The US recruits militants, transforms them into terrorists, trains them on the US bases in Syria, deploys them to the different parts of the country, or to the other countries in the region or elsewhere. The US arms them, funds them, trains them, directs them, same thing for NATO, same thing for Israel, same thing for the Saudis. Well, the Saudis put their money into it. This is the stuff going on,” he noted.

In his previous comment to Press TV, Lendman has said that America’s war against Daesh and other terrorist groups in the Middle East is “a total hoax” because Washington created these organizations to implement its policy there.

“America’s so-called war on terrorism is a total hoax. America isn’t waging war on ISIS (Daesh), or other terrorist groups, it created these groups, it is supporting them, it’s acting as its air force,” Lendman said.

Trump’s move to withdraw troops from Syria was widely condemned by both Republican and Democratic Party lawmakers in Congress. House lawmakers are drafting a resolution to impose punitive sanctions on Turkey for its offensive in Syria.

