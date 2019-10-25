REAL Reason Trump Sent Troops To Guard Saudi Oil w/John Kiriakou 25 Friday Oct 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in US War Crimes ≈ Leave a comment TagsDonald Trump, saudi arabia, Saudi oil, USA Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related