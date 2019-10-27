H.E. Dr. Bashar Jaafari Statement- Security Council Meeting 24-10-2019 27 Sunday Oct 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ Leave a comment TagsDr. Bashar Al Jaafari, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, SAA, syria, Turkey Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related