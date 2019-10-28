U.S. Is Looting Syrian Oil Fields To Fund Mercenaries And Intelligence Operations

On October 26, the Russian Defence Ministry released an official statement on the situation with Syrian oil fields on the eastern bank of the Euphrates (source):

Russian Defence Ministry comments on the statement of the head of the Pentagon on the retention of the US military personnel group in Eastern Syria, allegedly “to prevent Islamic State access to oil fields”

A statement by the head of the Pentagon, M. Esper, about a certain need to retain a group of American troops in Eastern Syria “to protect the oil fields” from “Islamic State terrorists” should not be bewildering.

Absolutely all hydrocarbon accumulations and other mineral resources located on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic do not belong to the IS terrorists, and definitely not to the “American defenders from IS terrorists”, but exclusively to the Syrian Arab Republic.

Neither in international law, nor in American law itself — there has never been and there will never be a single legitimate task for the American troops — to protect and defend the hydrocarbon accumulations of Syria from Syria itself and its people.

Therefore, what Washington is doing now, the seizure and armed control of oil fields in Eastern Syria, is, put it simply, an international state banditry.

The real reason for this illegal US activity in Syria lies far from Washington’s proclaimed ideals of freedom and counter-terrorism slogans.

According to the presented images of the space intelligence of the Russian Defence Ministry, Syrian oil before and after the defeat of the IS terrorists on right bank of the Euphrates, under the reliable protection of the US military, was actively extracted and massively sent by fuel trucks for refining outside Syria.

At the same time, Washington officially announced sanctions for the supply of petroleum products to Syria, which apply not only to American companies, but also any others.

Under the protection of American military personnel and American PMC groups, fuel trucks from the oil fields of Eastern Syria are being smuggled to other states. In case of an attack on such a caravan, special operations forces and US military aviation are immediately involved to protect it.

By the way, oil production itself is carried out using equipment provided by leading Western corporations bypassing all American sanctions.

The oil exportation contract is implemented by the US-controlled company «Sedkab», created under the so-called Autonomous Administration of Eastern Syria. And the income from the smuggling of Syrian oil through the brokerage companies interacting with it goes to the numbered account of American PMCs and the US intelligence agencies.

Given that the cost of one barrel of Syrian smuggled oil is 38 US dollars, the monthly revenue of this “private business” of American public services exceeds 30 million US dollars.

For such a continuous financial flow, free from control and taxes of the American state, the Pentagon and Langley leadership will be ready to guard and defend oil wells in Syria from the mythical “hidden cells of the IS” forever».