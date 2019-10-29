BAGHDAD – A senior Iraqi security expert disclosed that Washington is attempting to transfer 3,000 members of the ISIS terrorist group from Syria to Iraq. Hafez Al-Basharah told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Tuesday that the US which has created and supported the ISIS terrorists in the past few years is now plotting to create a safe area for them in Iraq. He added that Washington, which has chosen three areas in Iraq for the ISIS relocation, wants to transfer the militants first to the regions under Turkey’s military attacks in Syria and then to Iraq.

“The first region that the US intends to transfer the ISIS terrorists is an area between Albu Kamal in Syria and Qa’em in Iraq; the second region is Ein al-Assad base; and the third area is one of the US bases in the Iraqi Kurdistan region,” al-Basharah said.

The Arabic-language media outlets had reported in July that Washington planned to bring back a more dangerous version of the ISIS terrorist group to Iraq and Syria after its failure to achieve its mischievous goals in the region. The Arabic-language website of the Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Hessam Sho’aib, a Syrian military expert on terrorist organizations, as saying that a recent report by the US-based Institute for Studies of War (ISW) on rebirth of the ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria exposes this reality that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has created the ISIS and is preparing the grounds for the return of the terrorist groups, especially the ISIS, to the region.

Sho’aib noted that the ISW’s report on ISIS’ dominance over several regions in Iraq and Syria such as Mosul shows that the US is not looking for establishment of peace in the region and ISIS’ retreat from Raqqa has taken place on CIA’s order and not a defeat in war against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

He reiterated that the SDF is also a part of the CIA’s plot for Syria, and said, “The US has come to know that it cannot conduct any kind of military operation against Iran, and therefore it has resorted to reviving the terrorist groups to carry out terrorist attacks as a much cheaper scenario for the region.”

Sho’aib noted that Washington uses the terrorist groups in the region as a pressure lever, and said that the purpose of reviving the terrorist organizations is preoccupying the regional countries’ armies, specially Iraq, Syria and Iran.

