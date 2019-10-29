WHEN IS SCOTT MORRISON GOING TO STAND UP AND MAN UP

WHY IS AUSTRALIA LETTING THIS HAPPEN? Why are they not helping their own citizen that is being victimised and used as a scapegoat to protect political leaders that have committed murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

Governments control the media to spread their lies, it is about time that journalists protect themselves now and all speak the truth, instead of being a party to this injustice.

Shame on Australia which does not have the guts to stand up against Britain and the US. Scott Morrison is just another lackey of the US.