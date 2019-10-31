Tunisia, SANA- The Syrian gymnastics team won twelve medals at the Arab Championship of Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics currently held in Tunisia.

Junior player Abdullah Tarrab won three gold medals in the competitions of the ground movements and table jumping and the horizontal bar and three bronzes in other competitions.

In the youth category, Fayez Al-Shurbaji won a gold medal and a silver medal at the competitions of the jumping platform while athlete Naya al-Ghazzi won three golds and a bronze medal at the rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

The Syrian team will participate in the men’s category, which will be held tomorrow and will last till Friday.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

