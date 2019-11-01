Large amounts of US and Israeli-made anti-tank mines left behind by terrorists in Quneitra southern countryside, Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army from terrorism, the authorities, in cooperation with the army units discovered an underground cache containing large amounts of US and Israeli-made anti-tank mines left behind by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists alongside the barbed wire opposite the occupied Tal al-Saqieyah and south of village of Saida al-Hanount in Quneitra southern countryside.