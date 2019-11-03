Damascus countryside, SANA- The component authorities on Sunday found large amounts of weapons and ammo left behind by terrorists in the southern region.

Speaking to SANA’s reporter, a source at the component authorities said that while combing the areas which have been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army from terrorism , authorities discovered a cache containing large amounts of various weapons , munitions, shells , communication devices, cars license plates from Gulf left behind by terrorists in the southern region.

The seized weapons and ammo included heavy and medium machine guns of various types , rifles, sniper rifles ,RPGs, artillery , tanks, and mortar shells ,and hand grenades.

