Just three weeks ago, the western pro-war neoliberal and neocon politicians and their respective mainstream media outlets were all up in arms, shrieking in unison with cries of betrayal after US President Donald Trump announced he would be pulling US troops out of Syria.

At the time, most people believed he was serious, even the skeptics and critics. The Neoliberal wing of his opposition castigated Trump for “abandoning the Kurds,” and the Neoconservatives railed against him for “giving ISIS a lifeline” and “caving to Putin and Assad.”

In typical shallow fashion, neither side bothered to check and see if Trump had actually pulled all of America’s military assets out of Syria. The simply took Trump’s word for it and moved on to their ritual two minutes of hate.

It didn’t take long for the US to make their real intentions clear – that they would remain in the country to illegally squat on Syria’s oil fields in order to further economically strangle Damascus and weaken its government in the process. But the US media and Trump’s supposed opposition have simply ignored these more recent developments.

According to a new report, Washington is now planning to build more illegal bases inside Syria, guaranteeing a further balkanization and destablization of Syria, as well as the continued viability and existence of al Qaeda and ISIS in the region…



South Front reports…

The U.S. could be planning to establish a new base in a former Syrian air defence site in the eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor, the Deir Ezzor 24 blog reported on November 2.

A Local source told the pro-opposition blog that a convoy of U.S. troops, including advisers and officials, visited the 113th Air Defence Brigade base in northern Deir Ezzor and collected info and photos.

“Information circulating in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the International Coalition, say that the Americans intend to convert the 113th Brigade into a new U.S. base,” Deir Ezzor 24 quoted the source as saying.

The 113th Brigade base was one of the biggest sites of the Syrian Arab Air Defence Forces (SyAADF) in northeast Syria. Several Soviet SA-6 air-defence systems and Shilka self-propelled, radar guided anti-aircraft weapon systems (SPAAGs) were stationed in the site.

In 2013, the base was attacked and captured by a joint force of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria, the al-Nusra Front.

The establishment of a new U.S. base in Deir Ezzor appears to be a apart of Washington’s new policy in northeast Syria, which based on controlling the war-torn country’s oil fields.

