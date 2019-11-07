by Janice Kortkamp

Walking ‘home’ alone at almost midnight tonight, an American woman, after a lovely evening with friends in Old Damascus, Syria. And couldn’t feel more at ease.

The pics are random scenes of my walk to and from my friend’s home. I have a basic strategy navigating the alleyways and streets – just aim in the general direction and ask for help when needed! At one lonely intersection I was trying to decide which way to take when a young man came along. “Bab Sharqi?” I asked – it’s enough info to get to the right neighborhood.

In very good English he politely gave me two options and double checked to make sure I understood. English is common but not universal – handsignals are the norm and usually sufficient – but was just a pleasant interaction to end the day with. Goodnight friends. Goodnight Syria. Friends and Syria – same thing