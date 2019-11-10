Did you wonder why Trump moved his troops from Syria to Iraq? Well now it is clear by the media blackout on the demonstrations in Iraq against the Iraqi puppet government. After securing the oil fields in Syria he has now sent his troops to guard the oil fields in Iraq.

Iraqis have seen the US oil companies steal their oil and the government let it happen. 143 have been killed in just the last two days and the media all over the world is quiet.

In 2012 while the US military has formally ended its occupation of Iraq, some of the largest western oil companies, ExxonMobil, BP and Shell, remain.

On November 27, 2012, 38 months after Royal Dutch Shell announced its pursuit of a massive gas deal in southern Iraq, the oil giant had its contract signed for a $17bn flared gas deal.

Three days later, the US-based energy firm Emerson submitted a bid for a contract to operate at Iraq’s giant Zubair oil field, which reportedly holds some eight million barrels of oil.

Trump wants to protect these oil fields in Iraq, which were meant to be used for the re-building of Iraq and not stolen by the US. Of course the media blackout is timed to keep this news away from the American public. Proving that the US Military have all been killed for the sake of oil.

FAKE CHEMICAL ATTACK

We will probably see the fake film of a chemical attack in Idlib, which the Al Qaeda White Helmets have been making over the past month, released to hide the fact that people are being murdered in Iraq for oil. What is the bet that we will see this film in the next couple of weeks.

Explosions have been heard all day in Baghdad and things are only going to get worse.

