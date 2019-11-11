Prague, SANA – Head of the Czech Parliamentary Friendship Group with Syria, Stanislav Grospic, said that looting the Syrian oil by the US is considered an “international crime,” affirming that this oil or other natural resources in Syria belong to Syrian People only.

In a statement to SANA reporter in Prague, Grospic said that what had been said by US President Donald Trump about Syrian oil completely revealed the real program of the US foreign policy which is represented in usurping the natural resources of other countries including Syria and igniting wars and crises.

The Czech MP called on European countries to not remain silent towards looting the resources of the Syrian sovereign state.

Grospic confirmed the necessity to confront both the American and the Turkish occupation of parts of Syria’s territories and their looting of its natural resources.

Yara Ismail/ R. al-Jazaeri

