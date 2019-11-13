DAMASCUS, (ST)-Two people were martyred and ten others were injured in an Israeli enemy missile attack Tuesday dawn on a building near the Lebanese Embassy in al-Mazzeh in Damascus, according to the Syrian news Agency SANA.

SANA reporter said the Israeli aggression targeted the house of Akram al-Ajouri, a leader in the Palestinian “al-Jihad” Movement. The attack killed the leader’s son “Muaz” and another person called Abdallah Yousef Hasan. “Batoul”, the daughter of the martyr, and nine others were also injured in the attack. Minister of Interior Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun inspected the targeted site.

The attack caused huge damage to the building, broke the windows of the neighboring buildings and destroyed several cars, according to the reporter.

Earlier, SANA reporter said that the Syrian Arab Army Tuesday dawn intercepted a hostile target over Darayya area in Damascus.

In the same context, a Syrian military source said: “This morning at 4:14am, an Israeli warplane launched 3 missiles from the occupied al-Jalil area towards Damascus city, targeting the home of Akram al-Ajouri, one of the Palestinian Jihad movement’s leaders, in the western Mazzeh district.”

“The Syrian air defense forces downed one missile before reaching its goal while the other 2 missiles fell on the house located near the Lebanese Embassy where the son of al-Ajouri and another person were martyred and his granddaughter, Batoul, plus 9 other people were wounded.

The house of the Pakistani ambassador was damaged in the Israeli attack, according to SANA reporter.

