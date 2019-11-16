by Avis Krane

Syria will file a claim with the UN against the USA for stealing Syrian oil, the President of Syria Bashar al-Assad said on November 15 in an interview to RIA Novosti.

According to al-Assad, he will demand compensation from the USA. Also, the Syrian president is concerned that the claims will probably remain unaddressed, because “the UN does not exist, because there is no international law.”

“We are living in a world that looks like a forest, which is closer to the world before World War Two rather that the one after it,” al-Assad stressed.

About 90% of the Syrian oil is produced on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, which is controlled by the US-supported Kurds. The US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said that the USA will use force in response to any attempts to seize these oilfields.

Damascus believes that this is theft. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the USA receives $30 million worth of Syrian oil monthly.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency