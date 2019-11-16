New York, SANA – The UN General Assembly reaffirmed by an overwhelming majority Syria’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan and over its resources, demanding that Israeli occupation authorities cease exploiting, damaging, squandering, depleting, or endangering its natural resources.

This came in a resolution approved by the Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) of the General Assembly, with 156 states voting in favor of the resolution, while 6 voted against and 14 abstained.

The resolution entails for UN Secretarty-General António Guterres present a report on the implementation of this resolution at the 76th session of the General Assembly, which would include the cumulative effect of the Israeli occupation authorities’ exploitation of natural resources in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Syria’s permanent delegation at the UN said that actual and effective monitoring of Israeli violations and their ramifications on the Syrian people of the occupied Golan require a sustainable methodology, expanding sources of information, updating data, and clarifying the UN’s legal position regarding the Israeli occupation.

Hazem Sabbagh