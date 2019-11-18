by Toplica

Kosovo officials counting votes from Kosovo’s Oct. 6 election are wearing protective clothing to handle ballots from neighbouring Serbia after a dozen of their colleagues were hospitalized with unexplained skin complaints.

The counting, suspended Oct. 13 for votes from Serbia due to the incident, resumed Wednesday. According to Valmir Elezi, spokesman of the Central Election Commission, the counting would be done “under protective measures.”

Kosovo authorities have not specified what caused the itching and rashes, or whether the symptoms were linked with the ballots. The ballots from Serbia are from Serb former Kosovo residents still registered there.

On the other hand, for more than ten days, all public opinion has been focused on the inaction of the Central Election Commission regarding the treatment of ballots coming from Kosovo Albanian Diaspora. Especially on those postal votes who are not currently being processed, because they have arrived after the deadline due to postal delays, although the compatriots have sent them many days before the election date.

Preliminary results show the left-wing party, Lëvizja VETËVENDOSJE!, won the election and the Kosovo Albanian Diaspora have overwhelmingly voted for this party.

