A NATO auditor who had uncovered evidence that ISIS was being funded by Western government, was found murdered in Belgium.

Yves Chandelon, the Chief Auditor for NATO, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes. He was found with a gun in his right hand, in an apparent suicide attempt.

However, family members are urging authorities to investigate for murder, saying that Yves had been complaining of threatening phone calls in the week leading up to his death, and point out that he was left-handed and so would not have used his right hand to fire the weapon.

According to police reports, the gun used to kill Yves was unregistered, despite the fact that he had three registered guns in his name.

The body was detected 140km away off his work and 100km away off the city of Lens, where he lived.

Chandelon was dealing in particular with issues on countering terrorism funding.

According to the media, he was talking recently about strange phone calls he received. The investigation is being continued.

As Pravda.Ru reported, NATO’s budgets have been growing lately. The latest increase was by 26bln dollars up to 918bln dollars. And the US media wonders what for NATO needs this for.

