New York, SANA- Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari reaffirmed Syria’s call for establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, and for preventing the proliferation risk, indicating that this can be done only through subjecting all the nuclear activities and facilities of the Israeli occupation to the safeguards agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Safeguards.

Al-Jaafari’s remarks came in a statement he delivered at the first session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction “General Discussion” held on Tuesday in New York.

He added that establishing regional nuclear-free zones constitutes a positive step and will effectively contribute to achieving the goals of the nonproliferation and creating a secure and stable world.

“Syria hopes that the international community will take practical and real steps for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons without any delay”, al-Jaafari noted.

He added that the only solution for establishing a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East and preventing the risk of the nuclear weapons proliferation is through making “Israel” join the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) and subjecting all of its nuclear activities and facilities to the IAEA safeguards agreement.

Al-Jaafari asserted that the U.S. and “Israel” are not the only ones who are responsible for the abnormal situation in the region, but all of the states which have participated in developing the “Israeli” military nuclear system and which supplied Israel with the experiences and equipment should also be held responsible.

He indicated that through the eight years of terrorist war waged on Syria, a new terrorist organization called “White Helmets” was invented, whose main task was to fabricate the use of chemical weapons with the aim of accusing the Syrian Government, and forming six mechanisms for investigation and fact-finding and accountability.

Al-Jaafari said that the Security Council hasn’t formed any committee for the investigation, fact-finding and accountability in “Israel” despite of that it violates all the agreements, yet it had formed two committees under the pretext of searching for mass destruction weapons which everybody knows that they don’t exist, and despite of that the U.S. invaded Iraq under that pretext.

Al-Jaafari slammed the unprincipled U.S. stance towards the issue of the proliferation of nuclear weapons, adding that this stance mainly aims at hindering the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other mass destruction weapons in the Middle East in order to protect the Israeli abnormality and to threaten the security and safety of the region’s peoples.

Al-Jaafari pointed out that the meeting of Warsaw Ministerial Missile Proliferation Working Group held by the United States is a non-comprehensive meeting, which has nothing to do with the United Nations, and it aims primarily to confuse the work of this conference and to prevent the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

Jaafari added that Syria stresses the necessity of the nuclear states’ pledge under their commitment to the provisions of Article 1 of the Treaty not to transfer to Israel any explosive nuclear weapons or devices or any direct or indirect control over such weapons or devices and never to assist or encourage them. Or to motivate them to make or acquire nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices or to gain control over them in any other way and to cease any existing cooperation with Israel in this regard.”

The Permanent Representative of Syria to the UN reminded that the Security Council, in its resolution No. 487 of 1981, called on the Israeli occupation entity to immediately put its nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards.

He expressed regret that the Western countries, which claim to be keen on non-proliferation and maintain international peace and security, have done nothing to implement this resolution, which has been adopted from 38 years, and they the only thing they did has been to spread lies and fabricate accusations against some countries in our region to cover the continuation of the military nuclear program of the occupation entity and support the Israeli challenge to the non-proliferation system, which was unanimously agreed upon by all countries.

Al-Jaafari concluded by saying that the betting of the United States and “Israel” to thwart UN efforts to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East by taking politically reckless and legally provocative decisions which are detached from the diplomatic reality will not prevent our countries and the countries of the world to achieve this hoped-for goal, sooner or later.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

