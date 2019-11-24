Aleppo, SANA- Five civilians were martyred , 31 others were injured as a result of terrorist attacks with shells on al-A’zamiyeh, al-Jamiliyah, Aleppo al-Jadida, Seif al-Dawla, and Salah Eddin neighborhoods in Aleppo city.

Speaking to SANA reporter, a source at Aleppo Police Command said that terrorist groups positioned at the western parts and the northwestern countryside of Aleppo city on Thursday fired several shells on Aleppo city, in which one targeted al-Azamiyah neighborhood, claiming the life of one civilian and injuring six others.

The source added that the terrorists positioned in the west of Aleppo fired also a number of rocket shells on al-Jamiliyah neighborhood in Aleppo, injuring three civilians, and causing material damage to houses, and shops.

The injured were rushed to al-Razi Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, the source indicated.

Shaza

source