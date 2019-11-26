In the image we see a group of terrorists holding the head chopping FSA flag, to demonstrate against a Syrian singer playing in Germany.

Real Syrians refugees in Germany would love to see a singer visiting from their home country.

Only the terrorists are against anything Syrian, because they are not Syrian, they are killers.

The city council of Mannheim has received about 1,300 complaints against the singer playing at a private New Years Eve party.

This number shows, just how many terrorists Germany has accepted into their country. Only a matter of time before the IS is well established in Germany with this sort of number.

read more