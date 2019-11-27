Damascus, SANA- SANA’s reporter in Hasaka quoted a field source as saying that after verifying the smuggling of Syrian oil in the Syrian al-Jazeera region by some Kurdish organisations on board tankers through Jarablus Road and Arbil area in northern Iraq to the Turkish regime which they claim that it is their main enemy, on Tuesday morning a group of these tankers were destroyed along with oil refining centres.

The source affirmed that tight measures will be taken against any process of smuggling oil stolen from the Syrian territory.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri

