British military leaves Turkish border for Syria’s oil rich region: video

01 Sunday Dec 2019

by Hasan Khat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – The British Armed Forces were seen departing a U.S. military base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate for nearby Deir Ezzor, journalist Mohammed Hassan reported on Thursday.

The British military convoy reportedly made their way to the Al-Omar oil fields, which is where the U.S. Armed Forces are currently headquartered inside Syria.

Like the French military, the British Armed Forces are often based near the U.S. Army and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The British military’s departure from Al-Hasakah comes on the same day a report revealed that the U.K.’s ex-Prime Minister Theresa May was mulling the possibility of sending 1,000 British soldiers to Syria to replace the U.S. troops that were withdrawn after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement.

