BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) attempted to attack the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the Arwad Dam in eastern Homs on Wednesday; this would result in a fierce battle between the two forces.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army was able to foil the Islamic State after an intense firefight left several terrorists dead and wounded in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

The report said the Islamic State had attempted to overrun the Syrian Army’s post near the Arwad Dam, but was spotted by local scouts before they reached the military’s positions.

Following the Islamic State’s failed attack near the Arwad Dam, the terrorist group launched an assault on the Syrian Army’s defences in the T-2 Pumping Station area.

Once again, the Islamic State’s attack was foiled by the Syrian Army troops that were present near the T-2 Pumping Station.

Later in the day, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) would retaliate for these attacks by launching several strikes over the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah.

