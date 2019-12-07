Easy to see that Israel has taken control over facebook once more.

Life in Aleppo, Syria (post war)

This was the hardest video I’ve ever made. I’ve spent the last 2 days in the Northern Syrian city of Aleppo, which was once a hotspot on the ancient Silk Road and the economic and cultural capital of Syria… until the war destroyed this city into pieces beginning in 2012. Literally, as I walked around Aleppo, I have never seen so much destruction in my entire life. Schools, hospitals, apartment complexes, parks, markets are left in ruins. It has been really hard to witness. BUT, reconstruction of Aleppo is now in full swing, and that’s what I have decided to focus on in this video. The markets are coming back to life, the street vendors are out, and shop owners are remodeling their stores to how they used to be a decade ago. Have I mentioned that Aleppo cuisine is considered the best in Syria? (Trust me, it’s the truth!) Also — the Aleppo Citadel (the oldest in the world) still remains in great shape and it was wonderful to explore, and see the 360 degree view of the city from the top. If you enjoyed this video, I encourage you to share it with your friends and family. Get the word spread out that Syria is coming back, stronger than ever. More to come tomorrow! Follow @@[549723325064601:274:Drew Binsky] for daily travel videos, and join me on IG Stories for more unseen content around Syria: https://instagram.com/drewbinsky

