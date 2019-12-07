by Arabi Souri

OPCW was used before to justify the invasion of Iraq, providing a temporary cover before exposed, to the pariah states in the world is at it again, this time willingly and without death threats to its teams, and this time in refusing to cooperate with the Syrian state on legitimate concerns and real chemical attacks, instead coordinating with al-Qaeda affiliated groups with the supervision of a number of NATO member states, and finally rewriting the report of its teams to suit the narrative of the pariah states.

Refusing to fall preys to the same criminals to justify their illegal attack on yet another Arab state to serve Israel regurgitating the same textbook lie, Syria and its allies, and most of the civilised world, the world with real civilisations, stood up to the newest attempts.

Syria paying the biggest price will refuse to cooperate with the newly formed OPCW team which did not get proper approval from member states of the international organisation itself, the Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad told Kamal Khalaf of Al-Mayadeen in this interview.

The video is also available on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/S0aVq5pEqE5u/

Transcript of the English translation of the interview:

The Syrian war is full of undisclosed secrets, perhaps the most prominent of which is the use of chemical weapons.

The case has come to the fore after leaked reports from within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the famous Duma incident indicating the falsification and manipulation of the results, the incident that prompted the Trilateral Alliance of Britain, France, and the USA, to carry out a military aggression against Syrian army positions in April 2018, which raised questions about carrying out the triple aggression before the investigation.

Another remarkable development in the file, the total budget of the international organisation for 2020, with an increase of 1.8%, which includes the funding of the new fact-finding team and exceeding its task from documenting to issuing accusations, what exactly is the task of this team?

Moscow has accused Washington and the West of changing the results of the Douma investigation based on leaked emails published by WikiLeaks.The United States defended itself and asserted that it had solid evidence without revealing it, while Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stressed that there is no single evidence so far that the Syrian army has used chemical weapons.

What is the truth about what is going on within the international organisation concerned and what are the political objectives behind this file?

Welcome to The Game of Nations program.

Q. Dr. Faisal, God bless your time, we are talking about a sensitive file for you, a serious one as well, and a major diplomatic battle you are now fighting in Syria.

If, Dr. Faisal, you allow me to begin with the recent leaks in the file in WikiLeaks, the leaked mail of a member of the investigation team, caused a strong sensation because of what this expert said was manipulation of the report.

What is your position, and how do you view what is said in this leak?

Dr. Faisal Al Meqdad: Thank you, brother Kamal, for hosting, and I salute your viewers everywhere. As you mentioned, this file is very sensitive and delicate, and it has not really begun since yesterday or before yesterday, it started as part of the grand conspiracy against Syria.

Before I touch on what you wanted to talk about, which is the recent WikiLeaks leaks, I would like to say that this file began in 2013, after the terrorist attacks on Syria began and some Western countries began to think about how it could affect Syria’s steadfastness and sacrifices, and it’s confronting the terrorist war waged against it…

On March 19, 2013, armed terrorist groups fired chemical weapons in Khan al-Asal, south of Aleppo, in which 25 members of the Syrian Arab Army were martyred.

On that day, we were following up on this very serious issue at the Foreign Ministry, we immediately informed the United Nations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

What happened next? We began to follow up on the procedures that the United Nations can take only to discover that western countries have prevented the United Nations under its Charter and under its resolutions, by obstructing any role of the United Nations in this file. A period of delay and procrastination began until we reached August 21, 2013, meaning from March until August of that year, until the international mission we were calling for arrived, five complete months passed since this incident, while western countries claim they’re morally committed to preventing any use of chemical weapons.

Q. In this particular attack, there were Russian investigations, Russian experts referred to the launch of the “unguided missile” by what was then known as the “Victory Promises”, and the missile was called “Promises 3” and contained banned chemicals, but at that time the United States refused to acknowledge there were any chemical attacks, later the investigation blamed the Syrian government?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: No, in that incident, the Syrian state was not blamed, we were the ones who called for an investigation in that incident, but the commission of inquiry headed by Professor Silitström, a Norwegian, arrived after five complete months as I said. What happened was, I was leading the Syrian negotiating team with Professor Siliström and his team from the United Nations, we negotiated for 8 days and decided that on August 21, 2013, the delegation should travel to Aleppo to investigate this incident.

That morning, instead of telling me that he was traveling to Aleppo, Professor Silström told me that there had been an incident of using a chemical weapon in Eastern Ghouta, and that he had been instructed by the United Nations not to go investigate the Khan al-Asal incident and to go to the area where the chemical attack was alleged. Frankly, we were stunned, but as long as the main objective is that the Syrian Arab Republic agrees to investigate any chemical attacks because we consider it a war crime and a crime against humanity, and by the way these (chemical) weapons were used only during the First World War in a restricted manner and were used in the Second World War, The Americans used it, as you know, in the Vietnam War and in a way that still affects, and here I’m talking about chemical weapons and I’m not talking about the nuclear weapons they used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but the chemical weapons that killed the forests and the people of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people are still suffering from their effects up to this moment. We didn’t go to Khan al-Asal and we went to Ghouta. At that time, the task was not to determine who used chemical weapons, but we were surprised by that use.

Now I go back to the story of the leaks, these leaks came right after the Douma incident, and by the way we also invited an OPCW investigative team because we joined the OPCW at that time in 2013, and kindly allow me to elaborate on some answers, but I’ll answer all the questions you’re asking. We joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and allowed all the inspection teams decided by the OPCW and you know that Mrs. (Sigrid) Kaag, a Dutch national, headed the inspection teams, and at the end of her mission declared the Syrian Arab Republic free of chemical weapons, where we delivered all of these weapons to the OPCW.

There is a secret that I would like to report that we were given an option to destroy these weapons on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic or to transfer them outside the Syrian Arab Republic? Our view at the time was not to destroy it (inside Syria) because if we destroyed it inside Syria, they will say, “You didn’t destroy it.” So we decided to move all the so-called components of this program out of Syria and onboard Western ships, there were Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish and American.

Q. The main accusation today against the Syrian Government, as you know, that it has retained part of this stockpile.

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: This is crazy, so let them tell us where is this part? This is crazy. And all the quantities that were used and that we have records of when they entered Syria and when it was destroyed in Syria we presented them to the OPCW but the United States and western countries, especially France and Britain, the countries that committed war crimes by using this type of weapon, saw in these charges a milking cow you can use.

Imagine that we now want, for example, to liberate Idlib from terrorists, they tell us: ‘You have to be careful, because if you use chemical weapons in Idlib, we will take the necessary measures,’ i.e. commit attacks on Syria, i.e., they have decided to use the subject of chemical weapons as a means of military and political blackmail, military and political, and they attacked us, once on the Shayrat Airbase and once on the scientific research centre in Damascus Under these pretexts, they only destroyed what the Syrian people built with their sweat to defend their homeland, but I emphasise as chairman of the Syrian National Committee to implement the commitments to Syria under this agreement that Syria is free of all these types of chemical weapons and other weapons of mass destruction 100% and 1 Million percent, to those who listen to this, and that those who possess these weapons in our region are Israel, which possesses nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons. If these countries are sincere in wanting to rid the Middle East of these weapons, the only address of these weapons is Israel.

And if they want to maintain what remains of their credibility, they must go to Israel.

However, we have fulfilled our commitments within the framework of our accession to the OPCW.

Q. Allow me to go back to the work of the organisation and your opinion of the work of the organisation but I referred to the leaks and I would like to go back to it to hear the comment from your on it, but before that allow me, doctor, to show the viewer what exactly we are talking, what is in the email?

– The British daily Daily Mail published about the whistleblower, a member of the team, published a startling e-mail, sent as an objection to senior officials of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, The e-mail indicates that the official report, written by independent scientists on what happened in Douma, large parts of it have been omitted and shortened to the extent the facts have been distorted by deleting basic information of the report to obscure the fact that the traces of chlorine found on the site were only traces and in forms that could be found in any household bleach.

– The original report by impartial experts was significantly distorted and turned into a completely different report.

– Covering the mismatch between the symptoms alleged to have appeared on the victims at the site and the effects of chemicals that were already found simply do not correspond to the symptoms that appeared in the horrific video clips with the symptoms that may be caused by any of the substances found on the site.

This may be, Dr. Al-Meqdad, the summary of the leaks, but in your estimation, is there a split within the OPCW that a member of the team is leaking such information about the report?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: There must be a split. Several reports have been submitted on Syria’s implementation of its obligations under its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention and this person has participated in several investigative missions where Syria has provided unlimited scope for investigating all these events. We have been sending documented information, sometimes almost daily, to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, to the Security Council in New York, to friendly and unfriendly parties about security information about the preparations made by terrorist organisations, whether in northern Syria, in the Aleppo area, in Ghouta Damascus, or in Yarmouk camp and elsewhere where terrorist groups were present, they used chemicals in their war, sometimes against each other. We have given the Organization and its investigators a way to investigate.

But in Douma, it seems that some OPCW investigators can no longer tolerate the lies, in fact, this is what we have come to conclusion in the Syrian National Committee and in the authorities involved in dealing with this issue because the truth was clear.

Q. Do you know who is the owner of the email account?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: There is a master whose name is clearly announced as British, Mr. Jan Anderson, and the Chemical Weapons Organization summoned and interrogated him, as well as investigated others from the same investigation team who said that their views on the Incident Douma were not properly reflected (in the report), because the decision that the organisation has is always to comply with American and Western pressures, otherwise this administration and these investigators who have stood in the other side will not have the opportunity to work in the organisation, will be dismissed from their jobs.

At the last conference held a few days ago on 25-27 last month, we raised the possibility of holding a meeting of this team that investigated the events of Douma, and we were surprised by the refusal of all Western countries to agree to conduct this investigation.

Q. Have you requested a hearing on the investigation team in accordance with Article 62 of the Organization?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: Exactly, for every member of this team to talk about what he saw and what he had investigated, but if the organisation was sure that it would not expose it and other team members who were always biased in their investigations, they would have agreed to it.

In addition to all this, I may see in the leak afterward as you mentioned the Daily Mail comes and publishes extensive reports about these lies and false conclusions made by the organisation, not produced by the investigators, but by the leadership of the organisation, and we know the people who distorted this report and give the impression that American public opinion, especially after the bombing of the Scientific Research Centre by the United States, France, and Britain.

Q. Time is running out, there are some very important questions: the quarrel that took place a few days ago between the United States and Russia and you were present in the corridors of the OPCW, the Western countries have confirmed the team and increased its budget, but it has given the investigation team an additional task of identifying the names of those responsible for the chemical attacks, how are you going to deal with this development, which seems to be given to an investigative team as a precedent for the first time, perhaps?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: This file has sadness, my brother Kamal, as I mentioned began in 2013, but there are attempts in which the United States has been hit, to accuse the Syrian state of using chemical weapons, for example they formed a team they called JIM – Joint Investigation Mechanism- the joint investigation mechanism between the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the Security Council. Eventually, a lot of friends in the Security Council discovered that this team was a liar. The members of the team came to us saying that it’s not possible to accuse Syria of anything, and then when they go to New York and tell some friendly countries in the Security Council that they didn’t find anything, we were all surprised that the report that was being issued was different from what the investigators were saying.

They used this in a way to denote their hatred and to demonstrate their falsification and dosing over the international organisation. When did this team end? It ended when the Russian Federation vetoed twice at the Security Council and eliminated this group.

Now that this team has been eliminated, the United States has come and formed another team in the OPCW, and I was present at the fourth extraordinary emergency conference held for this purpose, which means what you said about the identification of the people who directed, ordered and used chemical weapons. This resolution, for the first time since the founding of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 1992, there was a vote in this organisation, for the first time, in the sense that weapons of mass destruction pose a great danger to the world and should not be voted on because the whole world agrees that it must be terminated, What happened in that meeting? The number states of OPCW are 193, only 106 of which were present at the emergency meeting, 82 of those voted in favour of this resolution and 24 against, among them were large countries, this resolution did not even receive half of the members of the Chemical Weapons Organization, meaning that it is a fallen and unrecognised decision. We have said that we will not recognise this decision, nor will we cooperate in its implementation because we believe that the reports have been issued, the charges have been issued…

Q. – I understand that you will not receive this team and will not cooperate with it?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: We will not receive it, we will not cooperate with it, we will not recognise it, and Syria’s position in this area is clear for the OPCW, yet they will now submit a report.

Why don’t we recognise it? All the investigations conducted by this team were sending two teams, one team to areas controlled by the Syrian state and we are dealing with it, and another team was going to Turkey to meet with terrorist groups and with the militants and with the White Helmets that were fabricating all these charges, which were adopted by the United States, Britain and Germany as coordinator of the use of chemical weapons and blame the Syrian state.

The teams were taking into account the investigations that are being conducted in Turkey which accuse the Syrian state of using chemical weapons and did not take a single letter from what we were informing them with, so how do we recognise it and all these investigations are false and unreliable.

Q. Time is running out, but there is a question: the Syrian government accuses armed and terrorist groups of using chemical weapons, do you have information from where it got it and by who? Is there cooperation between them and regional parties or forces to introduce such weapons?

Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad: Yes, even some terrorist organisations have filmed videos about the method of testing some chemical weapons and we have found barrels that came from regional countries, especially the Turkish regime, which was supplying these organisations with these substances and there are some Arab countries, I do not want to re-mention its scandal now, but Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that supplied these terrorists with chemical substances and we have evidence of that, and the Western countries were not short of support, they were the ones who ordered these countries to deliver these chemicals to justify their attacks on the Syrian state and to make the terrorist war on Syria a success.

– Dr. Faisal Al-Meqdad, Deputy Foreign Minister of Syria, the chemical dossier and allegations of the use of chemical weapons is in your custody, and you are following up on this file, thank you very much for this participation in the Game of Nations program.

End of the English translation transcript

Arabic transcript of the interview:

الحرب السورية مليئة بالأسرار التي لم يكشف عنها بعد، لعل من أبرزها استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية. عادت القضية إلى الواجهة بعد تقارير مسربة من داخل منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية حول حادثة دوما الشهيرة تشير إلى تزوير وتلاعب بالنتائج، وهي الحادثة التي دفعت الحلف الثلاثي بريطانيا فرنسا الولايات المتحدة لتنفيذ عدوان عسكري ضد مواقع الجيش السوري في نيسان عام 2018، وهذا طرح تساؤلات حول تنفيذ العدوان الثلاثي قبل التحقيق

تطور لافت آخر طرأ على الملف، وهي الميزانية الإجمالية للمنظمة الدولية لعام 2020 بزيادة 1.8% وتتضمن تمويل فريق تقصي الحقائق الجديد وتجاوز مهمته في التوثيق إلى توجيه الاتهام، فما هي مهمة هذا الفريق تحديداً؟

موسكو اتهمت واشنطن والغرب بتغيير نتائج تحقيق دوما استناداً إلى رسائل الكترونية مسربة نشرها موقع ويكيليكس. أمريكا دافعت عن نفسها وأكدت أنها تملك أدلة دامغة من دون كشفها في حين أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد بأن لا يوجد دليل واحد حتى اللحظة على استخدام الجيش السوري للأسلحة الكيميائية

فما هي حقيقة ما يجري داخل المنظمة الدولية المعنية وما هي الأهداف السياسية التي تقف خلف هذا الملف؟

أهلاً بكم في برنامج لعبة الأمم

د. فيصل، أسعد الله أوقاتك، نتحدث عن ملف حساس بالنسبة لكم، ملف خطير أيضاً، وبمثابة معركة دبلوماسية كبيرة تخوضونها الآن في سورية

إذا سمحت لي دكتور أن أبدأ بالتسريبات الأخيرة التي طرأت على الملف فيما عرف بويكيليكس، البريد المسرب لأحد أعضاء فريق التحقيق، أحدث ضجة كبيرة بسبب ما قال فيه هذا الخبير بأن هناك تلاعباً في التقرير.

ما هو موقفكم، وكيف تنظرون إلى ما جاء في هذا التسريب؟

د. فيصل المقداد: شكراً أخي كمال على هذه الاستضافة، وأحيي مشاهديكم في كل مكان. كما ذكرتم، هذا الملف حساس ودقيق جداً، ولم يبدأ في الحقيقة منذ الأمس ولا قبل الأمس، هو بدأ في إطار المؤامرة الكبرى على سورية. وقبل أن أتطرق إلى ما أردتم الحديث عنه وهو تسريبات ويكيليكس الأخيرة أود أن أقول بأن هذا الملف بدأ في عام 2013، بعد أن بدأت الهجمات الإرهابية على سورية وبدأت بعض الدول الغربية تفكر في الطريقة التي يمكن أن تؤثر فيها على صمود سورية وعلى تضحياتها، ومواجهتها للحرب الإرهابية عليها

بتاريخ 19 آذار 2013 قامت المجموعات الإرهابية المسلحة بإطلاق الأسلحة الكيميائية في خان العسل جنوب حلب، وفي تلك الحادثة استشهد 25 من عناصر الجيش العربي السوري

في ذلك النهار، وكنا نتابع في وزارة الخارجية هذا الموضوع الخطير جداً، قمنا فوراً بإعلام الأمم المتحدة باستخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سورية

ما الذي حدث؟ بدأنا نتابع الاجراءات التي يمكن للأمم المتحدة أن تقوم بها لنكتشف بأن الدول الغربية حالت دون أن تقوم الأمم المتحدة بموجب ميثاقها وبموجب قراراتها بإعاقة أي دور للأمم المتحدة في هذا الملف. وبدأنا مرحلة من التأجيل ومن المماطلة حتى وصلنا إلى 21 آب 2013، حتى أدت البعثة الدولية التي كنا نطالب بها، مضى خمسة أشهر بالتمام والكمال على مضي هذا الحادث والذي تدعي الدول الغربية أنها أخلاقياً ملتزمة بمنع أي استخدام للأسلحة الكيميائية

في هذا الهجوم تحديداً كان هناك تحقيقات روسية أشار الخبراء الروس إلى إطلاق “صاروخ غير موجه” من قبل ما يعرف بذلك الوقت بجماعة “بشائر النصر” والصاروخ كان يسمى “بشائر 3” ويحتوي على المواد الكيميائية المحظورة، ولكن في ذلك الوقت رفضت الولايات المتحدة أن يكون هناك أي استخدام أو هجمات للكيميائي، لاحقاً التحقيق ألقى باللوم على الحكومة السورية

د. فيصل المقداد: لا، في ذلك الحادث لم يلقَ باللوم على الدولة السورية، نحن الذين طلبنا التحقيق في ذلك الحادث لكن لجنة التحقيق برئاسة البروفيسور سيليستروم، وهو نرويجي، حضرت بعد 5 أشهر بالتمام والكمال كما ذكرت. ما الذي حدث لأنني كنت أنا أقود الفريق السوري المفاوض مع البروفيسور سيليستروم وفريقه من الأمم المتحدة. تفاوضنا حوالي 8 أيام وقررنا أنه بتاريخ 21 آب 2013 يجب أن يسافر الوفد إلى حلب للتحقيق في هذا الحادث

في صبيحة ذلك اليوم، بدلاً من أن يخبرني البروفيسور سيليستروم أنه سيسافر إلى حلب قال لي أن هناك حادث استخدام سلاح كيماوي في الغوطة الشرقية، وأنا تلقيت تعليمات من الأمم المتحدة ألا أذهب للتحقيق في حادث خان العسل وعلي أن أذهب إلى المنطقة التي يدعى بها بوقوع الهجوم الكيميائي. بصراحة نحن ذهلنا ولكن طالما أن الهدف الأساسي أن الجمهورية العربية السورية موافقة على تحقيق في أي هجمات كيميائية لأننا نعتبرها جريمة حرب وجريمة ضد الإنسانية، وبالمناسبة هذه الأسلحة لم تستخدم إلا خلال الحرب العالمية الأولى بشكل مقيد، واستخدمت في الحرب العالمية الثانية، واستخدمها الأمريكيون كما تعرفون في الحرب الفيتنامية وبطريقة ما زالت تؤثر، وهنا أتحدث عن الأسلحة الكيميائية ولا أتحدث عن الأسلحة النووية التي استخدموها في هيروشيما وناكازاغي، ولكن الأسلحة الكيميائية التي قتلت غابات وشعب فيتنام وما زال الشعب الفيتنامي يعاني من آثارها حتى هذه اللحظة. لم نذهب إلى خان العسل وذهبنا إلى الغوطة. وآنذاك كانت المهمة هي عدم تحديد الجهة التي استخدمت الأسلحة الكيميائية، لكن نحن فوجئنا بهذا الاستخدام

الآن أعود إلى قصة التسريبات، هذه التسريبات جاءت مباشرة بعد حادثة دوما، ونحن بالمناسبة قمنا أيضاً بدعوة فريق تحقيق من منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية لأننا انضممنا في ذلك الوقت قبيل عام 2013 إلى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، واسمح لي أحياناً أن أستفيض ببعض الشروحات لكن سأجيب على كل الأسئلة التي ستطرحها. انضممنا إلى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية وقمنا بالسماح لكل فرق التفتيش التي قررتها منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية وتعلمون أن السيدة كاف وهي هولندية ترأست فرق التفتيش وأعلنت في نهاية مهمتها خلو الجمهورية العربية السورية من الأسلحة الكيميائية حيث قمنا بتسليم كل هذه الأسلحة إلى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية. وهناك سر أود أن أذيعه أنه تم تخييرنا في أن ندمر هذه الأسلحة على أرض الجمهورية العربية السورية أو أن ننقلها إلى خارج الجمهورية العربية السورية؟ وكان رأينا آنذاك ألا ندمرها (داخل سورية) لأننا إذا دمرناها داخل سورية فسيقولون لم تدمروها. لذلك قررنا أن نشد الهمم وأن ننقل كل ما يسمى مكونات هذا البرنامج إلى خارج سورية وعلى ظهر سفن غربية، كان هناك نرويجية وسويدية وفنلندية وأميركية

الاتهام الرئيسي اليوم للحكومة السورية، كما تعلمون، بأنها احتفظت بجزء من هذا المخزون

د. فيصل المقداد: هذا جنون، إذاً ليقولوا لنا أين هذا الجزء؟ هذا جنون. وكل الكميات التي استخدمت والتي لدينا سجلات بها عندما دخلت إلى سورية وعندما أتلفت في سورية قدمناها إلى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، لكن الولايات المتحدة والدول الغربية وخاصة فرنسا وبريطانيا، وهي الدول التي ارتكبت جرائم حرب من خلال استخدامها لهذا النوع من الأسلحة رأت في هذه التهم بقرة حلوب تستطيع أن تستخدمها. تصور أننا نريد الآن مثلاً أن نحرر مدينة ادلب من الإرهابيين يقولون لنا: عليكم أن تحذروا لأنكم اذا استخدمتم الأسلحة الكيميائية في ادلب فإننا سنقوم باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة، أي ارتكاب اعتداءات على سورية، يعني هم قرروا أن يستخدموا موضوع الأسلحة الكيميائية كوسيلة للابتزاز العسكري والسياسي، وهم قاموا بهجومهم علينا، مرة على مطار الشعيرات ومرة على مركز البحوث العلمية في دمشق تحت هذه الذرائع ولم يدمروا سوى إمكانيات وفرها الشعب السوري بعرق جبينه للدفاع عن الوطن، لكن أنا أؤكد بصفتي رئيساً للجنة الوطنية السورية لتنفيذ الالتزامات المتوجبة على سورية بموجب هذه الاتفاقية أن سورية خالية 100% ومليون بالمائة لمن يريد أن يسمع هذا الكلام، وليتذكروه أن سورية خالية من كل هذه الأنواع من الأسلحة الكيميائية وأسلحة الدمار الشامل الأخرى، وأن من يمتلك هذه الأسلحة في منطقتنا هي إسرائيل التي تمتلك الأسلحة النووية والكيميائية والبيولوجية، وإذا كانت هذه الدول صادقة في أنها تريد تخليص منطقة الشرق الأوسط من هذه الأسلحة فالعنوان الوحيد لهذه الأسلحة هو إسرائيل.

وإذا أرادوا الحفاظ على ما تبقى من مصداقيتهم، فعليهم الذهاب إلى إسرائيل

على كل، نحن نفذنا التزاماتنا في إطار انضمامنا إلى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية

اسمح لي أن أعود إلى عمل المنظمة ورأيكم بعمل المنظمة ولكن أنا أشرت إلى التسريبات وأود أن أعود إليها لأسمع التعليق من حضرتك عليها، ولكن قبل ذلك اسمح لي دكتور حتى نعرض للمشاهد عن ماذا نتحدث بالضبط، ما هو البريد الالكتروني؟

صحيفة الديلي ميل البريطانية نشرت عن المبلّغ، وهو أحد أعضاء الفريق، نشرت رسالة الكترونية تصيب بالذهول، أرسلت كاعتراض على كبار المسؤولين في منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، ويشير البريد إلى أن التقرير الرسمي الذي كتبه العلماء المستقلون عما حدث في دوما جرى حظر أجزاء كبيرة منه واختصارها لدرجة تحريف الحقائق من خلال حذف معلومات أساسية من التقرير طمس حقيقة أن آثار الكلور التي وجدت في الموقع كانت مجرد آثار ضئيلة وفي أشكال يمكن أن تتوفر في أي مبيّض منزلي

تحريف كبير عن التقرير الأصلي الذي قدمه خبراء محايدون فتحول إلى تقرير مختلف تماماً

تغطية عدم التطابق بين الأعراض التي يزعم أنها ظهرت على الضحايا في الموقع وآثار المواد الكيميائية التي وجدت بالفعل ببساطة لا تتماشى الأعراض التي ظهرت في مقاطع الفيديو المروعة مع الأعراض التي قد تسببها أياً من المواد التي وجدت في الموقع

ربما هذا تلخيص د. المقداد حول ما نشر من تسريبات، لكن بتقديركم هل يوجد انقسام داخل منظمة حظر انتشار الأسلحة الكيميائية حتى أن أحد أعضاء الفريق يقوم بتسريب مثل هذه المعلومات عن التقرير؟

د. فيصل المقداد: أكيد هنالك انقسام. تم تقديم عدة تقارير حول تنفيذ سورية لالتزاماتها بموجب انضمامها إلى اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية وهذا الشخص شارك في العديد من بعثات التحقيق حيث أتاحت سورية المجال بلا حدود من أجل التحقيق في كل هذه الأحداث. نحن كنا نرسل معلومات موثقة، أحياناً بشكل شبه يومي، إلى منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية وإلى مجلس الأمن في نيويورك وإلى جهات صديقة وغير صديقة بمعلومات أمنية حول الاستعدادات التي كانت تقوم بها التنظيمات الإرهابية سواء كان ذلك في الشمال السوري أم في منطقة حلب أم في غوطة دمشق أو حتى في مخيم اليرموك وأماكن أخرى كانت تتواجد بها المجموعات الإرهابية واستخدمت المواد الكيميائية في حربها، في بعض الأحيان، ضد بعضها البعض. وقد أتحنا المجال أمام المنظمة وأمام محققيها لكي يحققوا في ذلك.

لكن في دوما يبدو أن بعض المحققين في منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية لم يعد يتحمل الكذب، هذا حقيقة ما توصلنا إليه في اللجنة الوطنية السورية وفي الجهات المعنية بمعالجة هذا الملف لأن الحقيقة كانت واضحة

هل عرفتم من هو صاحب البريد؟

د. فيصل المقداد: هنالك سيد وأعلن اسمه بشكل واضح وهو بريطاني، السيد يان اندرسون، وقامت منظمة الأسلحة الكيميائية باستدعائه والتحقيق معه، كما قامت بالتحقيق مع آخرين من فريق التحقيق نفسه والذين قالوا أن وجهات نظرهم تجاه حادثة دوما لم يتم عكسها بشكل صحيح، ذلك لأن القرار الموجود لدى المنظمة هو دائماً الانصياع للضغوطات الأمريكية والغربية وإلا فإن هذه الإدارة وهؤلاء المحققين الذين وقفوا في الصف الآخر لن تتاح لهم فرصة العمل في المنظمة، سيطردون من عملهم

نحن في المؤتمر الأخير الذي انعقد قبل عدة أيام بتاريخ 25 – 27 من الشهر الماضي، طرحنا إمكانية عقد اجتماع لهذا الفريق الذي حقق في أحداث دوما، ولنتفاجأ برفض كل الدول الغربية أن توافق على اجراء هذا التحقيق

أنتم طالبتم بجلسة استماع خاصة بفريق التحقيق وفق المادة 62 من اتفاقية المنظمة؟

د. فيصل المقداد: بالضبط، ولكي يتحدث كل عضو في هذا الفريق عما رآه وعما حقق فيه، لكن لو كانت المنظمة متأكدة من أن ذلك لن يعريها ويعري أعضاء الفريق الآخرين الذين كانوا منحازين دائماً في تحقيقاتهم لكانت وافقت على ذلك.

إضافة إلى هذا كله، أنا قد أرى في عملية التسريب بعد ذلك كما ذكرتم تأتي صحيفة الديلي ميل وتنشر تقارير موسعة حول هذه الأكاذيب والاستنتاجات المزيفة التي خرجت بها المنظمة، لم يخرج بها المحققون، بل خرجت بها قيادة المنظمة، ونحن نعرف الأشخاص الذين قاموا بتحريف هذا التقرير وإعطاء الانطباع بأن الرأي العام الأمريكي وخاصة بعد قيام الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا وبريطانيا بقصف مركز البحوث العلمية.

الوقت يداهمنا، هناك بعض الأسئلة المهمة للغاية: المعركة التي حصلت منذ أيام بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وكنتم موجودين في أروقة المنظمة الدولية لحظر الأسلحة، الدول الغربية ثبتت الفريق وزادت من ميزانيته، لكن اللافت أنها أعطت فريق التحقيق مهمة إضافية وهي تحديد أسماء المسؤولين عن الهجمات الكيميائية، كيف ستتعاملون مع هذا التطور الذي يبدو بأنه يعطى لفريق تحقيق تابع للمنظمة كسابقة لأول مرة، ربما؟

د. فيصل المقداد: هذا الملف له شجون، أخي كمال، كما ذكرت بدأ في عام 2013، لكن هنالك محاولات أصيبت فيها الولايات المتحدة لاتهام الدولة السورية باستخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية مثلاً: هم شكلوا فريقاً أسموه

JIM – Joint Investigation Mechanism

آلية التحقيق المشتركة بين منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية وبين مجلس الأمن. في نهاية المطاف اكتشف الكثير من الأصدقاء في مجلس الأمن أن هذا الفريق فريق كاذب. كان أعضاء الفريق يأتون إلينا يقولون أنهم لا يمكن اتهام سورية بأي شيء، وبعد ذلك عندما يذهبون إلى نيويورك ويخبرون بعض الدول الصديقة في مجلس الأمن أنهم لم يجدوا أي شيء، ولكننا كنا نتفاجأ جميعاً نحن والأصدقاء في مجلس الأمن بأن التقرير الذي يصدر كان مختلفاً عما يقول به المحققون

هم استخدموا هذا بشكل فاقع للدلالة على حقدهم وللدلالة على تزويرهم وهيمنتهم على المنظمة الدولية. متى انتهى هذا الفريق؟ انتهى عندما استخدم الاتحاد الروسي الفيتو في مجلس الأمن وقضى على هذا الفريق

الآن، وبعد أن تم القضاء على هذا الفريق، جاءت الولايات المتحدة وشكلت فريق آخر في منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، وكنت أنا حاضر في المؤتمر الرابع الاستثنائي الطارئ الذي عقد لهذا الغرض بما يعني ما قلتموه حول تحديد هوية الأشخاص الذين وجهوا وأمروا وقاموا باستخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية، هذا القرار للمرة الأولى منذ تأسيس منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية في عام 1992 يكون هناك تصويت في هذه المنظمة، للمرة الأولى، بمعنى أن أسلحة الدمار الشامل تشكل خطر كبير على العالم ولا يجب التصويت عليها لأن كل العالم متفق على ضرورة انهائها، ما الذي حدث في ذلك الاجتماع؟ عدد الدول الأعضاء في منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية 193، حضر المؤتمر الاستثنائي الطارئ فقط 106 دول، صوت منهم 82 دولة لصالح القرار، واعترضت 24 دولة من بينها دول كبيرة، وهذا القرار لم يحصل حتى على (موافقة) نصف عدد أعضاء منظمة الأسلحة الكيميائية، بمعنى أنه قرار ساقط وغير معترف به. ونحن قلنا بأننا لن نعترف بهذا القرار، ولن نتعاون في تنفيذه لأننا نعتقد أن التقارير قد صدرت، التهم صدرت

يعني أفهم لن تستقبلوا هذا الفريق وتتعاونوا معه؟

د. فيصل المقداد: لن نستقبله ولن نتعاون معه ولن نعترف به وموقف سورية في هذا المجال موقف واضح لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، ومع ذلك فإنهم سيقدمون الآن تقرير.

لماذا لا نعترف به؟ كل التحقيقات التي أجراها هذا الفريق كان يرسل فريقين، فريق إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الدولة السورية ونتعامل نحن معه، وفريق آخر كان يذهب إلى تركيا ليلتقي مع المجموعات الإرهابية ومع المسلحين ومع الخوذ البيضاء التي كانت تلفق كل هذه التهم واعتمدت من قبل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبريطانيا وألمانيا كمنسق لاستخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية والقاء التهمة على الدولة السورية

انتهى الوقت ولكن هناك سؤال: تتهم الحكومة السورية الجماعات المسلحة والإرهابية باستخدام السلاح الكيمائي، هل لديكم معلومات من أين حصلت عليه وعن طريق من؟ وهل هناك تعاون بينها وبين أطراف أو قوى إقليمية لإدخال مثل هذه الأسلحة؟

د. فيصل المقداد: نعم، حتى بعض التنظيمات الإرهابية صورت فيديوهات حول طريقة التجارب التي أجرتها على بعض الأسلحة الكيميائية وكنا قد عثرنا على براميل أتت من دول إقليمية وخاصة النظام التركي الذي كان يزود هذه التنظيمات بهذه المواد وهناك بعض الدول العربية، لا أريد الآن أن أعود إلى فضيحتها لكن السعودية واحدة من الدول التي زودت هؤلاء الإرهابيين بمواد كيميائية ولدينا دلائل على ذلك، والدول الغربية لم تقصّر نهائياً، فهي التي كانت تأمر هذه الدول بإيصال هذه المواد الكيميائية لتبرير اعتداءاتها على الدولة السورية ولإنجاح حربها الإرهابية على سورية

– د. فيصل المقداد، نائب وزير الخارجية السورية، الملف الكيميائي ومزاعم استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في عهدتك، وأنت تتابع هذا الملف، أشكرك جزيل الشكر على هذه المشاركة في برنامج لعبة الأمم

The OPCW has turned itself from the watchdog organization against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to a dog watching for those proliferating and using the weapons of mass destruction and later on accusing the victims. Arabi Souri

source