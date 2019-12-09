Assad interview with Italian Rai News, that the MSM don’t want you to see 09 Monday Dec 2019 Posted by friendsofsyria in the truth ≈ Leave a comment TagsPresident Bashar Al Assad, RAI, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related