In coordination with the so-called “White Helmets” terrorist group and the supervision of Turkish and European experts, the terrorists of Al-Nusra Front organisation transported a shipment of chemicals packed in cylinders containing toxic chlorine gas towards the cities of Saraqib and Maarat al-Numan, south of Idlib.

The mentioned cylinders reached the two regions from outside Idlib governorate by two cars belonging to the “White Helmets” terrorist group, the Russian Sputnik Agency quoted local sources as saying, adding that the transfer process was supervised by experts from Al-Nusra terrorists who have French, Belgian and Turkish nationalities.

The sources added that the cylinders arrived last Wednesday at dawn to the city of Saraqib and were stored in one of the headquarters of the Takfiri organisation south of the city of Idlib, while the other cylinders headed to the area of Maarat al-Numan.

The sources quoted a member of the “White Helmets” group as saying that the process of transferring the “cylinders” to their new locations was carried out in conjunction with a local leader of the terrorist “Al-Nusra Front”.

Many documents, which were found by the Syrian Arab Army in the areas liberated from terrorism where the White Helmets operate, confirmed the organisation’s engagement with terrorist organisations and its support for them with preparing and promoting the use of chemical weapons against civilians, like what happened in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside several times and in areas in Aleppo where the Syrian Arab Army was falsely accused.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has many times provided information on the arrival of French and Belgian intelligence agents in Idlib Governorate to prepare for a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals and their meeting with field leaders from ” al-NusraFront” and “White Helmets” terrorist organisations in order to coordinate the implementation of a new chemical representation with the aim of accusing the Syrian Arab Army and the Russian Air Force of using toxic substances against civilians.

Inas Abdulkareem

