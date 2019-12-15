By Paul Antonopoulos

Tel Aviv has repeatedly accused Tehran of sending troops and deploying its weapons in Syria with the aim of attacking Israel. Iran denies the accusations, insisting it only sent military advisers to help Damascus.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Iran that Syria could become a lasting and unpleasant war that the Persian country will not be able to win, compared to the Vietnam War, in which the US was involved in the second half of the 20th century and eventually lost.

“We’re telling the Iranians: Syria will become their Vietnam. If they don’t leave, they will be entrenched and shed blood because we will not hesitate to remove Syria’s aggressive forces,” said Bennett.

These statements follow the words of Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who told Corriere Della Sera newspaper that bombing the Islamic Republic “is an option.”

“We will not allow Iran to produce or obtain nuclear weapons. If it is the last possible thing to stop it, we will act militarily,” the minister said at a conference in Rome about the challenges facing the Mediterranean nations.

Previously, the president of Iran accused the United States and Israel of being behind “all the wars, massacres and disputes in the region” of the Middle East. According to him, Washington’s main objective is to gain access to the region’s natural resources.

Rouhani also said that the US has openly demonstrated that its goal in Syria is oil, underlining that other countries, such as Lebanon and Iraq, are trying to destabilize the domestic situation by intervening in the protests.

“The young generation must understand that the US has never been and will never be friends with the nations of the region or the Muslims and that regional problems must be solved by the inhabitants of the region,” Rouhani said.

source