Along with intensified fighting in the province of Idlib, terrorists in coordination with the White Helmets are transporting poisonous gas cylinders to the outskirts of the towns of Sarakib and Ma’arrat al-Na’man, Rossa Primavera News Agency source reported on December 22.

According to the source, the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (an organization banned in Russia) sent cylinders containing poisonous gas chlorine to the area of Sarakib and Ma’arrat al-Na’man towns in Idlib province.

The source notes that preparing of a provocation with the use of chemical weapons is carried out under the control of Chechen and Belgian specialists, who coordinate their activity with the pseudo-humanitarian organization “White Helmets“.

At the end of 2018, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the White Helmets were a branch of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (an organization banned in Russia).

Also, on December 20, 2018, Russian diplomats presented the report “White Helmets Organization – terrorist accomplices and sources of disinformation” at the UN.

