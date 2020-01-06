Roger Waters – On Why Dumb Americans Voted For a Dumb President 06 Monday Jan 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in US War Crimes ≈ 1 Comment TagsDonald Trump, dumb Americans, USA Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
anthonyhall7094 said:
There is a Photo of General Soleimani with American Troops . Just like Donald Rumsfeld shaking Saddam Hussein`s hand on an Arms Deal. Trump has become G,W,Bush 2; a Homicidal Maniac.
LikeLiked by 1 person